Terrorist Killed In Encounter In Jammu And Kashmir's Kulgam: Police

The terrorist was given an opportunity to surrender, cops said. (Representational)

An Al-Badr terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district, police said.

A Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel was injured during the operation in Hoowra area of the south Kashmir district, the police said.

A police spokesman said a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in Hawoora area during the night after a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist.

As the search party moved towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately, leaving a J-K police personnel injured, the spokesperson said, adding he has been shifted to a hospital for treatment.

The hiding terrorist was given an opportunity to surrender, but he kept on firing on the forces, inviting a retaliation, the spokesman said.

In the ensuing encounter, the local terrorist linked with proscribed Al-Badr was killed and his body retrieved from the site, he said.

The spokesperson identified the terrorist as Adil Majeed Lone, a resident of Akbarabad Hawoora, Kulgam.

Incriminating material, arms and ammunition including a pistol with live rounds and a grenade were recovered from the site of the encounter and taken into case records for further investigation, the spokesman added.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)