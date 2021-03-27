Terrorist Killed, 2 Soldiers Injured In Encounter In J&K's Shopian

Encounter started at Wangam area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational)

Two army soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Wangam area of the Shopian district, said Kashmir Police IG Vijay Kumar today.

An unidentified terrorist was also killed in the encounter with security forces in the Wangam area, the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted: "ShopianEncounterUpdate: 1 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow."

"Encounter has started at Wangam area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the tweet added.

On March 22, four terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir.