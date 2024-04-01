Terrorist Jarnail Bhindranwala Poster At Assam Dhaba, Owner Arrested

The BJP's youth wing informed the police about the posters

The Assam police arrested the owner of a dhaba in the state's Bongaigaon district for putting up posters of Khalistani leaders and flags.

The roadside eatery owned by one Gurmukh Singh had put up a banner of terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwala. A poster of singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in 2022, and a Khalistani flag were also put up.

The members of the BJP's youth wing informed the police about the posters following which the dhaba's owner was arrested, sources said.

Gurmukh Singh is from Punjab's Tarn Taran district and has been in Assam for years now, sources in the police said.

"We suspect that he displayed the posters at his dhaba to attract truck drivers, a significant number of whom are from Punjab. Otherwise, it would be irrational for him to put up such material," another police official said.