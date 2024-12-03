Terrorist Involved In Killing Of Workers, Doctor In J&K's Ganderbal Shot Dead

LeT terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat was seen on CCTV during the attack on Ganderbal

A terrorist who was involved in the killing of six workers and a doctor at a housing camp of a private company in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal was shot dead by the security forces in an encounter.

The terrorist, Junaid Ahmed Bhat, was from the Pakistan-origin Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist group, sources said.

He was also involved in terror attacks in Gagangir and other locations, sources said.

The cordon and search operation (CASO) that led to the encounter was carried out by the Jammu and Kashmir Police.