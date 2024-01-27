Terror Module Busted In Jammu And Kashmir, 5 Operatives Arrested

Arms and ammunition and other incriminating material has been recovered (Representational)

Five LeT associates were arrested in Karnah who were involved in the smuggling of various arms and ammunition, police said.

"Acting on credible information from own sources and corroborated by other sister agencies and counterparts, Kupwara Police, along with 9 PARA Field Regiment, has busted a terror module involved in the smuggling of various arms and ammunition sent by two POK-based LeT terrorist handlers, namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, alias Shakoor, a resident of Gabra Karnah and Qazi Mohammad Khushal, a resident of Dhanni Karnah, both at present operating from across the border," as per a statement by the police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Rear Sudhpora Karnah, from whom so far various incriminating materials have been obtained, like one AK rifle, one AK magazine, 20 AK rounds, two pistols and two pistol magazines.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that in the recent past, the above two handlers were in touch with the said Zahoor, who hails from a village that is in proximity to LoC, through various means," the police said.

The consignments so dispatched to this side from across were thereafter delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and the said handlers as well, said in the statement.

"Based on the further leads, four more terror associates, namely Khursheed Ahmad Rather, resident of Gabra, Karnah; Mudassir Shafiq, resident of Gabra, Karnah; Ghulam Sarwar Rather, resident of Gabra, Karnah; and Qazi Fazal Illahi, have also been arrested," the statement stated.

Arms and ammunition and other incriminating material has been recovered from them including five AK rifles (short), five AK magazines and 16 short AK rounds.

The case is being investigated expeditiously in a comprehensive manner to further unearth the conspiracy regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition and proscribed material or contraband, the police said

