Terror Hideout Busted, 5 Bombs Found In J&K Days After Pahalgam Massacre

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Security forces have foiled a major terror plot in Jammu and Kashmir An underground terrorist hideout has been busted in Poonch, Jammu Five explosive devices and wireless sets were found in the hideout

Security forces have busted an underground hideout used by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch, foiling a terror plot in the Union territory where a ghastly attack had left 26 civilians dead in Pahalgam nearly two weeks ago.

Five explosive devices, two wireless sets, and three blankets were found at the hideout during a joint operation by the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir police in Poonch's Surankot last evening. A search operation was undertaken to look for the presence of terrorists.

Poonch and Rajouri have been at the centre of multiple terror attacks and encounters in Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years.

Hours after the terrorist hideout was busted, the Pakistan Army resumed its "unprovoked" firing across the Line of Control in Poonch and other sectors last night.

"During the night of 04 -05 May 2025, Pakistan Army posts resorted to unprovoked small arms fire across the LoC in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately," the Indian Army said in a statement.

This was the 11th straight day that Pakistan violated the ceasefire across the Line of Control.

Security agencies have been on alert since the April 22 Pahalgam massacre, the deadliest terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir since the scrapping of Article 370.

India had blamed Pakistan for the attack after links to a terror group in the neighbouring country emerged. Amid rising tensions with India, Pakistan had denied all responsibility and called for a "neutral probe".

New Delhi had cancelled visas of all Pakistanis and asked those living in India to leave immediately. The Indus Waters Treaty, signed in 1960 between India and Pakistan, was also suspended. The two countries had also downgraded their diplomatic ties in the aftermath of the attack.