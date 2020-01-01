"Terror Camps Still Exist Across Border": New Army Chief MM Naravane To NDTV

We know of terrorist camps on the other side of the border, Army Chief MM Naravane said.

Army chief General MM Naravane today said that he would ensure that the ground forces are kept "operationally ready" to meet any threat posed by terror camps that continue to exist across the Pakistan border.

"We know of terrorist camps and terrorism training taking place on the other side of the border. We will keep an eye on them and accordingly make plans to counter them," he told NDTV, adding that his priority -- like all army chiefs before him -- is to ensure that the ground forces are kept operationally ready.

General Naravane's statement comes a day after he took over the mantle of Army chief on Tuesday. Hours after assuming the position, he had issued a strongly worded warning asking Pakistan to stop sponsoring terrorism. "India has multiple options across (the) spectrum of conflict to respond to any act of terror sponsored or abetted by Pakistan," he had said then.

General Bipin Rawat, the Army chief before him, has now been elevated to the position of Chief of Defence Staff, which will act as a single-point contact for all the three wings of India's military force.

The new Army chief said that there has been a marked improvement in the Kashmir situation ever since the central government scrapped its special status five months ago. "If you look at the incidents before August 5 and if we look after August 5, the numbers itself will show that the situation has improved. So, there is no doubt about this," he claimed.