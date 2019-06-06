Territorial Army Soldier Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Anantnag

Manzoor Ahmad Baig was posted at neighbouring Shopian district (Representational)

A territorial Army soldier was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag. The jawan, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Baig, was home on leave for Eid.

Police said unidentified gunmen came to the residence of Mr Baig in Sadoora village in Anantnag district Thursday evening and shot at him, PTI reported. He was rushed to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

He was posted at neighbouring Shopian district and was attached with 34 Battalion of the Rashtriya Rifles.

With inputs from PTI