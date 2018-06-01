Tensions High Between UP And Uttarakhand Villages After Road Rage Incident

The incident has led to clashes between angry residents of the two villages

In an alleged case of road rage that has caused tension in two villages on the border of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, a 22-year-old man was beaten to death on Monday after accidentally hitting another biker, police said on Thursday.Sakesh Chauhan, who is a resident of Jogawala village in Uttarakhand, was riding his motorcycle when he accidentally another biker from the Dallawala village in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, a police official said.The incident led to an argument between Sakesh and the other biker, whose friends also ganged up on him, police said. Tensions flared and the group from Dallawala village attacked Mr Chauhan with bamboo sticks and injured him seriously before fleeing, the official said.Mr Chauhan was taken to a hospital, but he died due to his injuries.The incident has led to clashes between angry residents of the two villages, police said. According to senior officer BP Singh, security has been tightened in both the villages and extra forces from Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh police have been deployed in the area.