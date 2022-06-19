'Tender For PM, Chief Minister Next': Uddhav Thackeray's Dig On Agnipath

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hit out sharply at the Centre today over Agnipath -- the short-term recruitment scheme for the armed forces -- which has led to violent protests by youth, especially in the north India. Maharashtra has not seen any violent protests on the issue so far.



"Today a lot of young people have come out on the streets against the Agnipath scheme. Why have they become so enraged? Who asked them to come out on the streets?" Mr Thackeray said as his party, the Shiv Sena, turned 56 today.

"That's why I had said during my rally, we have Lord Ram in our hearts, but we will ensure you have work in your hands... if you do not have work, then simply chanting the Lord's name will not suffice," he said in an overt dig at the BJP-led Central government.



Ridiculing the scheme, Mr Thackeray added, "Tomorrow you will want a government on hire and bring out tenders. You will release tenders for a Chief Minister or a Prime Minister? If you want to run things like this apply the hiring concept to everything. Hire and fire. Use and throw".

Citing demonetisation and subsequently the farm laws which set off huge protests, he said the people digested the first but in the second instance, the government had to retract in face of farmers' protests. The Cente, he said, has created a "new issue" today.

"You should only make promises that you can keep... You make tall promises that we will give you two crore jobs every year. What do you do? Nothing. You bring schemes with big names like Agnipath, Agniveers, he said, declaring that his Shiv Sena is going strong because it has never broken its promises to the people.



In case of Agnipath, four years down the line, the Agniveers will have no jobs, the Chief Minister said.

"And you employ them during the time they should get educated, which is 17 to 21... And when he comes out at 21 or 22 where will he get a job? What will he do with his life? And how many will you employ with a mere 10 per cent limit, when crores come for jobs?" he added, citing the Centre's assurance of re-hiring the young people who will have to leave the army after four years under the new scheme.

Under the circumstances, "if these youth take to the streets who is responsible?" he added.

Speaking about the Maharashtra Legislative elections on Monday Thackeray said, "We must send an important message tomorrow. Even if you do something across the country, we can show you that people of Maharashtra will allow the arrogance of power to rule.'



Speaking on the occasion, Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjay Raut said, "We have many more years to go. Our political opponents should understand this'

"Some people have become too arrogant," he added in a reference to the BJP.