Ten Thane Cops Suspended For Pocketing Rs 6 Crore Of Seized Cash

Ten policemen were suspended on Wednesday for allegedly misappropriating Rs 6 crore of the money seized from a trader in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Mumbra Police Station here had raided a residential premises of the trader on April 11 and seized Rs 30 crore in cash, an official release said.

The trader dealt in toys and was also involved in the construction business, sources said.

The cash was taken to the police station. The accused policemen allegedly told the trader that they would let him off if he paid them Rs 6 crore.

The trader agreed to pay them Rs 2 crore, but the accused allegedly took away Rs 6 crore and returned Rs 24 crore to him.

The trader then approached the Thane Police Commissioner and senior home department officials with a complaint, following which the ten policemen were placed under suspension on Wednesday, the release said.

The suspended policemen included an inspector, two sub-inspectors, five police naiks and two constables.

The Divisional Commissioner of Police is conducting further inquiry into the incident, the release added.

