Temple Trip On Birthday Ends In Tragedy. Andhra Woman, Daughter, Die In US

An NRI woman, originally from Andhra Pradesh, and her daughter have died in an accident in Portland, USA. The family was on way to a temple to offer prayers on the occasion of the birthday of woman, who had turned 32.

Kamatham Gitanjali was from Konakanchi in Krishna district. Her relatives said she had been brain dead since the accident, which took place on Sunday morning.

Cops said Gitanjali was driving southbound on South Meridian Road and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her car, a Ford, collided with the another car headed westbound on Highway 211, driven by 18-year-old Benjamin Hernandez-Lopez of Canby.

Gitanjali's daughter Hanika,5, died on the spot, relatives said. Gitanjali, who was seriously injured, was airlifted to a hospital and was later declared dead by the doctors.

Her husband Naresh and son Braman were also injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Braman sustained a broken leg and is undergoing surgery

Geetanjali and her husband have been staying in the US for around 10 years. They were software engineers.