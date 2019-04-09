Temperature Expected To Rise From Today: Weather Official

According to Met office, the mercury is expected to rise from today.

A day after several parts of the national capital witnessed lightening, gusty winds and light showers, the maximum temperature Monday settled at 36.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season''s average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, a Met department official said.

The humidity oscillated between 84 and 34 per cent.

Though a thunderstorm and dust storm activity with light rain is being witnessed in the NCR region, as of now there is very little chance of significant thunderstorm or rainfall activity over Delhi during the next 48 hours.

"Both the day and night temperatures are likely to rise from tomorrow," BP Yadav, head of the India Meteorological Department''s (IMD) Regional Meteorological Centre, said.

The Met office has forecast partly cloudy skies along with haze for Tuesday.

"The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover at 39 and 19 degrees respectively," the weatherman said.

On Sunday, the maximum temperature settled at 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded at 25.6 degrees Celsius. Mercury in the national capital dipped by 6-7 degrees Celsius Sunday evening following dust storm and thunderstorm.

