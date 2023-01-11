'We Are Indians First': Singer Adnan Sami Lashes Out At Jagan Reddy

RRR, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster movie won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday congratulated SS Rajamouli's RRR team for bagging a Golden Globe Award in the Best Original Song Category.

Taking to his social media handle, Chief Minister Reddy tweeted, "The #Telugu flag is flying high! On behalf of all of #AndhraPradesh, I congratulate @mmkeeravaani, @ssrajamouli, @tarak9999, @AlwaysRamCharan and the entire team of @RRRMovie. We are incredibly proud of you! #GoldenGlobes2023."

However, the Andhra Chief Minister's congratulatory message did not go down well with singer Adnan Sami who told him "we are Indians" first and the "separatist attitude" is unhealthy.

Replying to the Chief Minister's tweet, Mr Sami wrote, "Telugu flag? You mean INDIAN flag right? We are Indians first & so kindly stop separating yourself from the rest of the country...Especially internationally, we are one country! This 'separatist' attitude is highly unhealthy as we saw in 1947!!! Thank you...Jai HIND."

Mr Sami's tweet divided opinions on social media. While some echoed his sentiments, others from the southern state argued that RRR's win has brought great pride to Andhra Pradesh, adding that Bollywood entertainers had always looked down on Telugu films but now want to be a part of them because the industry has become very successful.

"After decades of downgrading southern languages and films, now everyone wants to be included in the success of it ... How convenient!!!" tweeted one person.

"Well said but that's the sad reality of India.. Language takes precedence over country at many places," tweeted another.

Mr Sami has been an Indian citizen since 1 January, 2016.

RRR, SS Rajamouli's blockbuster movie won Best Original Song for Naatu Naatu, one of the two categories it was nominated in. However, it missed out on the Best Non-English Language Film award which was won by Argentina, 1985.