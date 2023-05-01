Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide, Leaves Video Message

Chaitanya was 37.

Telugu choreographer Chaitanya died by suicide on Sunday, reportedly because he was in massive debt. He was 37.

A video of the choreographer is circulating on social media in which he says he was unable to repay his loans and felt burdened by financial commitments.

Chaitanya's fans took to social media to express their shock and pay their tribute to the choreographer.

"This is unexpected #Chaitanya master, Suicide isn't a solution,u are such a talented soul yet couldn't understand how u could do this. It needs lot of guts to commit suicide,u could've used that courage to solve your problems,Super angry&sad on ur death," a fan wrote.

"Dhee show Chaitanya master suicide, This news is shocking to us all. I'm watching Dhee show every week from years and you became our family member," wrote another user.

A third tweet said, "Rest In Peace #Chaitanya Master an unexpected one."

The choreographer rose to fame after his association with a Telugu dance show, Dhee.