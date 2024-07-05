Telugu Actor's Live-In Partner Files Case Against Him For 'Cheating On Her'

The woman alleged that Raj Tharun cheated on her with another woman.

A complaint has been lodged with the police against Telugu film actor Raj Tharun, alleging that he cheated on his live-in partner.

The woman in her complaint to the Narsingi police on Thursday evening stated that she and Raj Tharun were in a romantic relationship for 10 years.

She also alleged that he cheated on her with another woman.

The complainant expressed her desire to live with Raj Tharun.

The complaint is being looked into, police said adding that they will proceed as per evidence if the complainant submits any evidence.

Raj Tharun has acted in films including 'Uyyala Jampala', 'Kumari 21 F' and 'Cinema Chupista Mava'.

Meanwhile, Raj Tharun told reporters that he would proceed legally in the matter, including complaining to police.

