Telangana Woman Spots Thief Lurking In A Dark Corner. Then This Happens

In a remarkable display of bravery, a woman in Telangana valiantly fought a masked robber who attacked her suddenly and tried to hit her with an iron rod. The incident took place at Vemulawada town in Rajanna Sircilla district early on Sunday, and was captured on CCTV installed in the house. The video of the encounter between the woman and the thief quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

It shows a tense moment as the woman valiantly confronts an armed robber who was ready to attack her with an iron rod.

As the clip starts, it shows a woman, alarmed by the barking of her pet dog, looking around to find out the reason. A man with a mask on his face and wearing a cap is seen waiting for her in a dark corner. The lurking intruder is seen strategically positioned behind a wall with an iron rod in hand, which he picked up from the garden of the woman's house.

He suddenly lunges at her menacingly, but the woman spots him and dodges the assault.

The suspected thief doesn't give up and leaps forward to again attack the woman who tries to get inside. She grabs the curtain and it comes falling down with the pull. She's heard shouting to attract the attention of the neighbours. The man tries to shut her mouth but his attempts remain unsuccessful. The man is unable to inflict any injury on the woman and after a brief struggle, he runs away. However, the woman later told the police that he snatched a 7-gram gold chain from her.

The woman is seen going after the man with a rod on her hand, that she flings at him, while chasing him, but returns seconds later.

The police have registered a complaint and started investigation into the incident. They are scanning the CCTV footage to identify the attacker.

According to the police, the 40-year-old woman lives alone in the house and owns a grocery shop.