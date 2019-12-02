"Should Be Lynched": Jaya Bachchan Amid Rage Over Telangana Vet's Rape-Murder

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan was among several who spoke on the Telagana rape-murder case

Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan led a chorus of angry and impassioned voices as parliament debated the safety of women and children amid national outrage over the gangrape and murder of a young veterinarian in Telangana. "These types of people (the rape accused in the Telangana case) need to be brought out in public and lynched," Jaya Bachchan said, adding, "I think it is time... the people want the government to give a proper and definite answer".

Four men have been accused of raping and murdering a 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad on Wednesday night. According to police documents accessed by NDTV the accused planned the gruesome crime - they allegedly strangled her alive before burning the body - in detail when they saw her park her scooter near a toll booth.

The incident led to massive protests in Telangana and an outpouring of rage and grief across the country. The accused, aged between 20 and 26, have been arrested and three cops have been suspended for negligence.

"I don't know how many times I've stood and spoken after this kind of crime. I think it is time... whether Nirbhaya or Kathua or what happened in Telangana... I think the people now want the government to give a proper and definite answer," a calm but clearly furious Jaya Bachchan told the Rajya Sabha.

"What has the government done? How have they tackled it? How has justice been done for the victims? I am not taking names... but shouldn't the security be held responsible? I feel only one day earlier something similar happened in that area in Telangana... why wasn't this stopped?" she continued.

Mrs Bachchan also demanded that the people who fail to protect women and children from such horrific assaults should be "named and shamed". She was not the only MP to express fury and concern at the law-and-order situation in the country today.

AIADMK MP Vijila Sathyanath broke down and cried during a speech in which she said her country was not safe for children and women. The Congress' Amee Yajnik demanded central and state governments come together for a "social reformation on an emergency basis".

In the Lok Sabha too members stood up one after the other to condemn the Telangana rape-murder and demand protection for women and children and justice for rape survivors.

The Congress's Ghulam Nabi Azad said such problems could not be solved by merely making laws. "To eradicate such acts, there is a need that we take a stand together against such crimes," he said.

Summing up the members' speeches, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said political will was needed to stop the raft of crimes against women. Calling on all parties to work together and "go for the kill of the social evil".

News of the Telangana rape-murder have been followed by similarly shocking crimes in other parts of the country. In Rajasthan a six-year-old girl who went missing last week was found dead in her school uniform. Two women, aged 40 and 55, were raped and murdered in Kerala and Delhi, respectively. A 17-year-old girl was gangraped in Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore district.