Telangana Top Cop Meets State Congress Chief During Counting, Suspended

Photos of the cop handing a bouquet to the Congress chief have gone viral on social media.

Telangana's top cop has been suspended for meeting Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy today while votes for the assembly polls were being counted, sources in the election commission said. Telangana Director General of Police Anjani Kumar and two other senior police officials have been asked to submit an explanation for the alleged violation of model code of conduct.

Anjani Kumar and other police officials had gone to meet Mr Reddy at his residence in Hyderabad earlier today. Photos of the top cop handing a bouquet to the Congress chief have gone viral on social media.

The DGP opting to meet one of the candidates was a clear indication of mala fide intention of seeking favour, sources said.

The Congress registered a comprehensive victory and stopped the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) from getting a third consecutive term.

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi, now renamed Bharat Rashtra Samithi, had spearheaded Telangana's statehood movement and enjoyed unwavering support for a decade since the state was carved out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014.

The Congress, riding on its mammoth victory in Karnataka, is ahead in 64 of the 119 seats - past the magic number. BRS is leading in 40 seats.

In the three other states where results were declared today - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh - the BJP reigned supreme.