Incessant Rain In Telangana Creates Flood-Like Situation, Relief Work On

Heavy rains in Telangana have filled Hyderabads Hussain Sagar Lake to capacity.

The weather department has downgraded the 48-hour high alert in Telangana from red to yellow as it has stopped raining after three days. However, the continuous and heavy rains have left northern and eastern parts of the state, especially Warangal, flooded prompting the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao-led administration review the disaster relief work in a high-level meeting later today.

The Telangana Chief Minister has told officials to remain on high alert as water reservoirs, tanks, rivers and streams continue to overflow, and more rain is expected over the next two to three days. Mr Rao has ordered setting up of two control rooms in Hyderabad.

The water level in Godavari River breached the third danger level and touched 55 feet in Bhadrachalam, some 300km north-east of Hyderabad, prompting the administration to issue a flood alert.

Choppers have been deployed to rescue people, and the national and state disaster management teams roped in.

Many districts around capital city Hyderabad, especially Warangal which includes Hanumankonda, Kazipet and Warangal towns, have been severely hit by the rains.

Large parts Warangal have been inundated and a chunk of the national highway washed away, making it difficult for people to move to safety.

Hanumakonda town and adjoining areas have turned into lakes as the municipal authorities failed to clear storm water drains, locals said.

The Hussain Sagar Lake, around which Hyderabad is built, is also full and the district administration is trying to let out extra water. Over 600 buildings have been declared vulnerable.

"The Chief Minister has said there is threat of inundation due to overflowing tanks in Karimnagar. The flooding has affected around 500 houses in low-lying areas, over 1,000 people have been moved to a safer location, and 13 were rescued by the fire department," an official said.

In Jayshankar Bhupalpally district, 12 farmers from Kundanpally village were rescued by a helicopter.

Dramatic visuals have emerged of a truck getting washed away in Siddipet. While the cleaner was rescued, the driver is feared drowned.

While 12 out of Telangana's 33 districts got excess rains, the monsoon remained deficient in some parts with variation ranging from 142 per cent above average to 27 per cent below normal.