Telangana Police Officer Injured After Being Hit By Minister's Convoy Car

An Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana suffered minor injuries after a vehicle in the convoy of a minister hit him when he was on bandobust duty, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened when the officer Paritosh Pankaj, who is ASP of Bhadrachalam, was on bandobust duty during Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's visit to the town on Monday, they said.

A car from the state minister's convoy hit him from behind after which he fell down. A video of the incident has gone viral.

Pankaj was immediately taken to a local hospital and subsequently shifted to Hyderabad for treatment, a senior police official said, adding he had suffered minor injuries in the incident.

"He is doing fine. He had small fractures beside his left eye and underwent surgery. He is alright now. He is in the hospital in Hyderabad," the official said.

