Telangana Needs 'Double Engine Government': Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

The BJP would form government in Telangana after next year's Assembly elections, he said. (File)

Noting that Goa has achieved rapid progress under BJP rule with the help of NDA government at the Centre, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said Telangana should also achieve similar development with a "double engine government" in place.

He said Telangana needs similar development and added that is why the formation of a BJP government in the state was needed. "Goa takes up development in every way, as a double engine government, with the help of Central government. You will come to know if you visit Goa and see as to what are the benefits of double engine," Mr Sawant, who was on a visit to Hyderabad, told reporters here.

"On that basis, we are doing development in various fields. I feel Telangana also needs similar development. That's why, formation of BJP government here is necessary,” he said.

BJP is taking up development in a big way in states where it is in power and is making efforts to usher in similar progress in all other states, Mr Sawant said.

BJP is currently serving its third term in power in Goa and it has taken up infrastructure development, including in roads, tourism and medical sector and also human development in a big way, he added.

According to him, Goa was the first state to achieve 100 per cent COVID-19 vaccination.

His government implements schemes in a better way than the Telangana government, Sawant said.

The Goa Chief Minister cited the examples of social security pensions, scheme providing financial assistance to women at the time of marriage and interest-free loans for farmers.

"Goa being a small state, getting a small revenues also, we are doing much more better than this government," he added.

Referring to the ongoing 'padayatra' of Telangana BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar, Mr Sawant expressed confidence that the party would form government in the state after next year's Assembly elections.