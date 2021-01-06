Ex-Hockey Player, Brothers Kidnapped Over 'Disputed Land'; Rescued

Police rescued the brothers - related to Telangana Chief Minister within hours. (Representational)

High drama has gripped Telangana, where former hockey player Praveen Rao and his brothers - relatives of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao - were kidnapped late Tuesday night allegedly over a disputed piece of land.

The brothers were rescued by the police in an overnight operation, and brought back home safely in the early hours of Wednesday.

According to the police, some unidentified men came to their residence in Hyderabad late on Tuesday evening saying they were from the Income Tax Department.

"The alleged kidnappers said they were there to conduct raids and that they had a warrant. They then took the brothers away. They had come in three vehicles," said state Excise Minister Srinivas Goud who reached the Rao brothers' house with senior police officers, including Hyderabad police commissioner, today.

Their family members, who immediately called the police after the brothers' were taken away around 11 PM, had earlier said they suspected a politician from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region to have planned the kidnapping.

They added that the kidnapping could have been the fallout of a land dispute.

According to the police, they have now accused former TDP minister Bhuma Akhilapriya and her husband Bhargav Ram.

Though a police case has been filed, it wasn't confirmed if the politician and her husband have been named in it. No one has been detained or arrested as yet.

Further details are awaited.