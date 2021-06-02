Telangana Formation Day: President, PM Modi, Chief Minister Greet People

Telangana Statehood Day: The state is celebrating its 8th formation day

Telangana is celebrating its eighth formation day. On this day in 2014, Telangana came into existence after being bifurcated from Andhra Pradesh. Since then, June 2 is marked every year as Telangana Formation Day or Telangana Statehood Day. President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and others took to Twitter and greeted people of the state on Wednesday. Celebrations of Telangana Formation Day are low-key for the second consecutive year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I wish Telangana continues to expand its traditional, modern and futuristic industries. It has fulfilled the national objective of providing water to every home...," President Kovind tweeted.

"Best wishes to the people of Telangana on the state's Formation Day. The state is blessed with a unique culture and hardworking people who have excelled in many areas...," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. He wished the people "good health".

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekgar hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of the state's Formation Day at the Pragathi Bhavan.

"Telangana pays homage to the martyrs of Statehood movement through comprehensive development of all sections of people. In the last seven years, the State excelled to become the pride of nation and serve as a role model to other Indian States. Happy 8th State Formation Day," the Chief Minister's Office tweeted.

"We wish the people of Telangana, the youngest Indian state, a happy formation day," the Congress party wrote on Twitter.

Here's what others posted on Telangana Formation Day:

"Heartiest wishes to all on the occasion of the Telangana State Formation Day. Tributes to all those martyrs, who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana. Wishing the Telangana State a great success on the path of progress and prosperity," Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said in her message.