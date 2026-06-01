Telangana CID Busts Interstate Illegal Dafabet Betting Racket, 11 Arrested

In a major crackdown on organised online betting, the Telangana Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has dismantled a multi-state illegal betting network linked to the Dafabet platform, arresting 11 key operatives involved in running and facilitating the racket.

The investigation began after a software engineer from Karimnagar reported losing Rs 9.95 lakh after being lured into online betting through aggressive promotions promising easy money and high returns.

CID's Special Investigation Team (SIT) traced the victim's funds through a complex web of 46 mule bank accounts operating across eight layers, exposing a sophisticated network spanning multiple states.

The accused allegedly promoted betting on cricket, casino games and Aviator, collecting money through UPI IDs, QR codes and multiple bank accounts. Investigators found that initial payouts were strategically made to gain users' trust before encouraging higher wagers.

Six special teams were deployed across Delhi, Gujarat and Punjab, leading to the arrest of 11 individuals who allegedly managed fund collection, arranged mule accounts, created shell firms and provided technical support to the operation. During searches, police seized three luxury vehicles, eight laptops, two iPads, 26 mobile phones, five passports and Rs 3.21 lakh in cash.

The probe also revealed the wider scale of the network. National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP) data linked the accused to 225 complaints and 73 criminal cases across Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.

"Illegal online betting platforms are not harmless gaming avenues; they are organised criminal enterprises that exploit vulnerable citizens, siphon money through layered financial networks and fuel cyber-enabled crime," Telangana CID Director General Charu Sinha said.

She urged citizens, especially youth, to stay away from such platforms and report suspicious activity immediately.

The Telangana Police has registered 414 cases against illegal betting applications, identified and blocked 108 apps, geo-fenced 37 platforms, counselled influencers against promoting betting apps and intensified statewide public awareness campaigns.

Authorities have also cautioned celebrities and social media influencers not to promote betting apps and warn that online betting and gambling are illegal in Telangana and may attract legal actions.

