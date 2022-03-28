Pics: Renovated Yadadri Temple Opens, Over 4,000 Sculptors Worked On It

The temple of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Yadadri is being hailed for its architectural beauty

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao today inaugurated the renovated temple of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy in Yadadri. Along with his cabinet and family members, he participated in special 'pujas' at the temple.

"Attended and prayed at Maha Samprokshana Yagam at #Yadadri. CM KCR Garu has opened the doors for a enchanting spiritual journey and pilgrimage. #Yadadri will be a landmark of spiritual journey and architectural work across the Globe," ruling TRS MLC K Kavitha, daughter of the KCR, tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was going to attend the inauguration event. But the plan was shelved due to the growing political distance between PM Modi and KCR.

The temple, which is 65 km from the state capital Hyderabad, was renovated using black granite. Over 4,000 sculptors worked on the project which cost over Rs 1,800 crore.

"Cement lasts only 80-100 years. But we did some research and found that this (black granite) will last some 500 years," Kishan Rao, vice-chairman of Yadadri Temple Development Authority told NDTV.

The temple is being hailed for its architectural beauty. It is a fusion of Dravidian, Pallava, Kakatiyan styles of temple construction.

"The ground area of the temple has been increased from 11 acres to 17 acres. This is the biggest temple in the world that has been constructed completely with stone," Anand Sai, the chief architect of the temple told PTI.

With huge crowds lining up already, Yadadri is expected to put Telangana on the global spiritual tourism map.