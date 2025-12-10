Telangana Bags Rs 5.75 Lakh Crore Investments At Rising Global Summit

Telangana has projected investments worth Rs 5.75 lakh crore following the two-day Telangana Rising Global Summit held at Bharat Future City, about 25 km from the Hyderabad airport.

Positioned as a showcase of the state's ambition to emerge as a global hub for the digital economy and advanced technologies, the summit drew some of the largest technology and infrastructure commitments.

Day 2 signing commitments were heavily concentrated in massive, infrastructure-defining projects, with the largest single commitments unequivocally in the Data Centre and AI Infrastructure sector.

Infrakey Datacenter Parks led the charge, signing a landmark deal for the establishment of a 1 GW AI Datacenter with a staggering investment of Rs 70,000 Crore. This commitment alone represents one of the largest single technology investments in the region's history.

As the Telangana Rising Global Summit 2025 comes to an end, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy - the leader who made this vision a reality - reminds us that even as Telangana sets its sights on global standards, its true purpose will always be the people of Telangana. All the people of… pic.twitter.com/isqZ6bTa1p — TelanganaRisingGlobalSummit (@GlobalSummitTG) December 9, 2025

Close behind was AGIDC, Singapore, which committed Rs 67,500 Crore to set up a major IGW (International Gateway) Data Centre. This project is set to enhance Telangana's global digital connectivity and solidify its position as a key international data hub.

Further bolstering the AI landscape, JCK Infra Projects Ltd committed Rs 9,000 Crore toward developing an integrated AI City / Township within the ambitious Bharat Future City blueprint.

Beyond the digital realm, several other high-value investments were secured across key manufacturing and R&D sectors.

​Zen Technologies pledged a significant investment of Rs 5,000 crore, likely aimed at expanding its capabilities in the defence and technology space.

​In the Life Sciences sector, Biologicals E Ltd announced a major expansion and R&D Hub project valued at Rs 4,000 crore, reinforcing the state's pharmaceutical and biotech prowess.

​The Green Mobility and Electronics space also saw a substantial commitment, with RCT (Germany) setting up manufacturing for BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) Containers with a Rs 2,500 Crore investment, contributing to sustainable energy solutions.

​Bharath Garuda committed Rs 2,100 Crore to a new Car Manufacturing project, injecting fresh capital into the automotive industry.

​The summit has also attempted to keep the economic growth story inclusive by nurturing the local enterprise ecosystem.

​The Confederation of Indian SC/ST Enterprises secured a collective investment of Rs 577.11 Crores to establish units across diverse sectors like Green Industrial Parks, Manufacturing, and IT/ITES. This is projected to create 2,500 jobs.

The SME Growth Catalyst (TiE Hyderabad) signed a critical MoU to mentor and scale 500 SMEs (in the Rs 25-50 crore turnover bracket) by 2029. This initiative is geared toward facilitating Rs 500 crore+ in growth capital access and is projected to create 3-5 lakh high-quality jobs.