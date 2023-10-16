Telangana's KCR: 5 Facts About The Tallest Leader Of The Youngest State

KCR became the mascot of Telangana pride after wresting statehood.

Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, often referred to by his initials KCR, is the first and current Chief Minister of the youngest state of the country - Telangana. Mr Rao, who led his party to a power-packed performance in 2018 polls, is now looking at another electoral challenge in November. Telangana is going to polls on November 30.

From a Congress foot soldier, KCR became the mascot of Telangana pride after bringing the then mighty Congress down to its knees and wresting statehood.

Five facts about KCR: