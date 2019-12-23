Tejasvi Surya Skewered Over 'Puncture-Wallahs' Comment On Citizenship Law Protests

Tejasvi Surya was accused by critics of using a slur for Muslims and the underprivileged

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has been criticized for commenting at a rally in support of the citizenship law that only "puncture-wallahs" and the illiterate were opposing it. The young Bengaluru South MP made the remarks to loud cheers at the Town Hall in Bengaluru on Sunday.

"Those working in Bangalore's IT and BT sectors - lawyers, IT professionals - those contributing to development. Regular daily workers, rickshaw drivers... are all here standing together at this rally. But these illiterates - if you cut open their chest, you can't find two words inside them - just like puncturewalas - are the only ones opposing this law," Tejasvi Surya said at the rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The 29-year-old was accused by critics of using a slur for Muslims and the underprivileged.

Srivatsa, a Congress leader, tweeted: "Want to know what privilege sounds like? MP @Tejasvi_Surya, who hails from a rich political family, mocks CAA protestors as ILLITERATES and PUNCTURE WALAS. Are the poor not supposed to protest now? Such crass elitism is unbecoming of a parliamentarian.

Want to know what privilege sounds like?



MP @Tejasvi_Surya, who hails from a rich political family, mocks CAA protestors as ILLITERATES and PUNCTURE WALAS



Are the poor not supposed to protest now?



Such crass elitism is unbecoming of a parliamentarianpic.twitter.com/Ijn3vuYLGB — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) December 23, 2019

On one hand, PM keeps talking about his humble chaiwala background



On the other, his MP @Tejasvi_Surya mocks people saying illiterates & Puncture walas are protesting



Tejasvi, are these people singing national anthem at Town Hall illiterates? Shame on you for such cheap talk pic.twitter.com/NJ3xpObgGm — Deepak (@Deepak_Ramaiah) December 23, 2019

Tejasvi Surya is just a privileged Amul Baby.



The PM always brags about his humble chaiwala background and his MP's mock protesting citizens as illiterates & Puncture walas.



23 crores Indians go to bed on an empty stomach daily. Imagine if they all rise up?? — Advaid (@Advaidism) December 23, 2019

Tejasvi Surya, who debuted in the national election earlier this year and won, also said at the rally: "This is a new India we are creating. This is India which will have a $5 trillion economy. Your namby-pamby secularism that you people have built so far will not work anymore."

Protests have raged across India against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, which, for the first time makes religion the test of citizenship in India. The government says it will help minorities from three Muslim-dominated countries to get citizenship if they fled to India because of religious persecution. Critics say it is designed to discriminate against Muslims and violates the secular principals of the constitution.