Tejashwi Yadav's RJD Adds 4, Is Bihar's Biggest Party Now. What It Means

The RJD's surge highlights a big worry for the BJP.

Tejashwi Yadav's RJD is once again the largest party in Bihar after four MLAs of AIMIM joined the opposition party.

The RJD now has 80 MLAs in the 243-member assembly, three more than the BJP, which rules Bihar with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United has 45 MLAs.

The RJD's surge highlights a big worry for the BJP at a time Nitish Kumar has demonstrated more in common with the RJD than his ally.

In the 2020 Bihar election, the RJD emerged as the largest party, but the opposition fell short of a majority. Nitish Kumar took power with the BJP but with a vastly diminished status in the alliance as his party finished third.

In the past two years, Nitish Kumar's relationship with the BJP has been complicated, with the strain showing frequently in the form of biting exchanges.

The Chief Minister has often been on the same side as Tejashwi Yadav on issues like the caste census, leading to speculation that he may be open to a reunion.

Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in Bihar, described the addition of four MLAs to his party as the "strengthening of secular forces" in the state.

Tejashwi Yadav drove the four MLAs to the assembly in his car, in a gesture rich in optics and symbolism.

The group handed over a letter to the Speaker announding that the MLAs wanted to merge with the RJD.

The AIMIM, headed by Asaduddin Owaisi, won five seats in the 2020 Bihar election but now has only its state president, Akhtarul Iman. All but one of the five MLAs have joined the RJD.

Tejashwi Yadav underscored that all the four MLAs "come from the most impoverished, flood-ravaged region of the state" suffering from the "apathy of a government that does not care for health, education and other types of public welfare".

He denied that the development was planned by the RJD to raise its numbers in Bihar amid signs of a resurgence after a lean patch.

The RJD won 75 seats in the last election, emerging as the single largest party. It won another seat in a by-election.

"We want all secular forces to come together and become stronger. And RJD's role in the fight against communalism cannot be overstated. It is because of us that in Bihar the BJP has never mustered the courage to contest an election on its own," Tejashwi Yadav said.

"The NDA may have been able to achieve power in Bihar by unscrupulous means but look at the BJP here. It is putting up with a Chief Minister whose party is a distant third in terms of numbers," said the RJD leader.