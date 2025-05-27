"You Have A Grandson": Tejashwi Yadav's Heartfelt Moment With Lalu Yadav

Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav shared a special moment with his father, Lalu Yadav, as he became a parent for the second time. His wife, Rajshree Yadav, gave birth to a baby boy at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday.

In a clip posted by his sister Rohini Acharya on X, Tejashwi, dressed in medical scrubs and a surgical mask, is seen speaking with his father on a video call. He tells him, "Papa beta hua hai. Pota aapko. (Papa, it is a boy. You have got a grandson)".

A voice in the background urges, "Babu ko dikhao papa ko (Show the baby to Papa)," as the phone is tilted to show the sleeping newborn.

आज हमारे परिवार के घर - आँगन में नए नन्हे सदस्य बाल गोपाल जूनियर तेजस्वी पधारे हैं .. प्रिय भाभी राजश्री - भाई तेजस्वी, लाडली कात्यायनी के साथ - साथ हमारे पूरे परिवार व् समस्त राष्ट्रीय जनता दल परिवार को हार्दिक बधाई ????????



हमारे परिवार में यूँही खुशियाँ आती रहें और पापा - माँ… pic.twitter.com/Jvu04UGsTr — Rohini Acharya (@RohiniAcharya2) May 27, 2025

Rajshree was admitted to the Kolkata hospital a few days ago, according to a family member. On May 26, former Bihar Chief Ministers Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi travelled to Kolkata to be with their daughter-in-law ahead of the delivery.

This is the couple's second child. Their daughter, Katyayini, was born in March 2023.

Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Assembly, also announced the news online with a photo holding his son. He wrote, "Good Morning! The wait is finally over! So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman!"

Good Morning! The wait is finally over!



So grateful, blessed and pleased to announce the arrival of our little boy. Jai Hanuman! pic.twitter.com/iPHkgAkZ2g — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 27, 2025

He married Rachel Codinho, his batchmate from DPS RK Puram, in 2021. Originally from Rewari, Haryana, she later changed her name to Rajshree Yadav.

Rohini Acharya also shared a warm message, "Today a new little member Bal Gopal Junior Tejaswi has arrived in our family's courtyard. Hearty congratulations to dear sister-in-law Rajshri - brother Tejaswi, dear Katyayani as well as our entire family and the entire Rashtriya Janata Dal family. May our family always be filled with happiness and may Papa and Maa's courtyard be filled with laughter... Special congratulations to Papa and Maa."

The good news comes two days after Tejashwi's elder brother, Tej Pratap Yadav, was expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal by party chief Lalu Yadav for six years. Lalu also publicly distanced himself from his elder son.

The decision followed Tej Pratap's public disclosure of a 12-year relationship - while still being married - which Lalu deemed "irresponsible behaviour" that went against the party's principles and the family's traditions.

Tejashwi Yadav backed his father's decision, saying, "We cannot tolerate such things," while adding that Tej Pratap is an adult who is free to make his own choices.