Tejashwi Yadav Tweets Challenge To PM Modi. It's Not About Fitness

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi accepted India captain Virat Kohli's Fitness Challenge, Bihar leader Tejashwi Yadav tweeted a tweaked version

All India | Edited by | Updated: May 24, 2018 12:34 IST
Tejashwi Yadav tweeted daring PM Narendra Modi to accept another challenge.

New Delhi:  Virat Kohli's fitness challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been pitched again by a former cricketer -- with an added spin.  This morning, as PM Modi accepted the India captain's challenge, Bihar leader Tejashwi Yadav, who played cricket before his plunge into politics, tweeted a tweaked version.

The challenge encapsulated the opposition's list of government failures:
 
Soon, Congress' Randeep Surjewala joined in. Without bringing in "fitness", he voiced what he called the "Nation's  challenge".
 
The political heir of veteran politician Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav has been managing the Rashtriya Janata Dal since his father was jailed in January in a corruption case. The 28-year-old is rapidly carving out his own niche with tart tweets and sharp ideas to repeatedly take on the BJP.  

Last week, after the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government as it was the single largest party, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his party then, deserved a shot at power in Bihar. He even said he would meet the Bihar Governor to ask for his due.

His tweet prompted the Congress to follow suit and triggered a flurry of visits to Governors in several states by the party and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Yesterday, the Bihar leader was part of the massive opposition gathering at the oath ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy, the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.

The fitness challenge, started by Union minister and Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday, has taken social media by storm. Virat Kohli, who was tagged by the minister, posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and tossed the challenge to three others -- including the Prime Minister.

PM Modi, a practitioner of Yoga, responded this morning, tweeting, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon".

