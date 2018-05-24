Tejashwi Yadav Tweets Challenge To PM Modi. It's Not About Fitness

The challenge encapsulated the opposition's list of government failures:
While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 24, 2018
Soon, Congress' Randeep Surjewala joined in. Without bringing in "fitness", he voiced what he called the "Nation's challenge".
Modiji is 'Maun' as fuel prices increase for 11th day in a row.
His Union Minister threatens- if fuel prices fall, so will, welfare spending.
Will PM Modi accept the Nation's challenge to utilise the 10 Lakh crore looted through Central Excise in 4 years to reduce fuel prices? pic.twitter.com/8Q6hYInSsv— Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) May 24, 2018
The political heir of veteran politician Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav has been managing the Rashtriya Janata Dal since his father was jailed in January in a corruption case. The 28-year-old is rapidly carving out his own niche with tart tweets and sharp ideas to repeatedly take on the BJP.
Last week, after the Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala invited the BJP to form the government as it was the single largest party, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that his party then, deserved a shot at power in Bihar. He even said he would meet the Bihar Governor to ask for his due.
His tweet prompted the Congress to follow suit and triggered a flurry of visits to Governors in several states by the party and Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal.
Yesterday, the Bihar leader was part of the massive opposition gathering at the oath ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy, the new Chief Minister of Karnataka.
CommentsThe fitness challenge, started by Union minister and Olympian Rajyavardhan Rathore on Tuesday, has taken social media by storm. Virat Kohli, who was tagged by the minister, posted a video of himself doing 20 spider planks and tossed the challenge to three others -- including the Prime Minister.
PM Modi, a practitioner of Yoga, responded this morning, tweeting, "Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon".