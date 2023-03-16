Tejashwi Yadav Gets New CBI Date In Land-For-Jobs Case

The CBI assured the court that Tejashwi Yadav won't be arrested this month.

After skipping the summons in a corruption case thrice, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav today agreed to appear before the CBI on March 25 as the central investigating agency assured it won't arrest him this month.

Tejshwi Yadav's lawyer told the court that the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader will join the CBI investigation at its headquarters in Delhi on March 25 - after noting the central agency's submissions that "at this point of time, there is no endeavour to arrest him"



Mr Yadav had moved the Delhi High Court yesterday challenging the CBI's decision to summon him to its office in Delhi and not question him in Bihar.

In his plea, Mr Yadav sought quashing of summons, saying he had requested the investigating officer to allow him some time as the current Bihar Assembly session will conclude on April 5.

Tejashwi Yadav's Delhi house was searched by the CBI earlier this week. The ED also searched properties linked to his sister Ragini Yadav and others.

Mr Yadav and some of his family members, including parents Lalu Yadav and Rabri Devi, are being investigated in what is known as the Bihar land-for-jobs scam.

They are accused of buying land dirt-cheap in exchange for jobs during his stint as Union Railway Minister from 2004 to 2009.

The CBI has alleged in its charge sheet that "irregular appointments" were made in the Railways in violation of rules. As a quid pro quo, it alleges, those who got jobs sold land to the Yadavs at highly discounted rates.

The current market value of land allegedly acquired in exchange for jobs by Lalu Yadav's family is approximately Rs 200 crore, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate has listed assets that it alleges Mr Yadav's family acquired after searches at 24 locations in Delhi, Patna, Mumbai and Ranchi.

The central agency says it found unaccounted Rs 1 crore cash, foreign currency of $1,900, 540 gram gold bullion, over 1.5 kg of gold jewellery worth Rs 1.25 crore and property documents in the name of Mr Yadav's family members.