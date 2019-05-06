Tejashwi Yadav Predicts 'Political Earthquake' On Election Result Day

Elections 2019: Lalu Yadav's son Tejashwi has predicted a "political earthquake" on May 23 - result day

Bihar opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav has predicted a political earthquake when the results of the ongoing Lok Sabha polls are declared on May 23.

"Wait for May 23, there will be a political earthquake," Tejashwi Yadav told reporters in Patna.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal or RJD leader claimed that chief minister Nitish Kumar will resign either on May 23 or shortly after that.

Tejashwi Yadav also claimed that the differences between the ruling Janata Dal-United and the Bharatiya Janata Party were growing and will soon lead to a conflict.

He made the remarks as voting for Bihar's five parliamentary seats of Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Hajipur and Saran are being carried out.



