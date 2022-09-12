Tejashwi Yadav On When Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav Will Meet Sonia Gandhi

Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar will go together to meet Sonia Gandhi, said Tejashwi Yadav. (File)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav will soon meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi, said Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, as the leaders are aiming to unite the Opposition to counter the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"Yes, once she comes back there will be a meeting. Both of them (Lalu Yadav and Nitish Kumar) will go together (to meet her)," Mr Yadav said in Patna.

Asked about Nitish Kumar's jobs promise, Tejashwi Yadav asserted, "We would definitely fulfill the promise of providing 20 lakh jobs. We are in the government and this will happen."

He reiterated that if all Opposition parties unite then they will be successful in defeating the BJP in the 2024 general elections.

"It is a good thing. It has been clearly said that if all of us are united, we will be successful (in defeating BJP)," he told reporters when asked about Nitish Kumar's recent meetings with Opposition leaders in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leaders Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal during his recent visit to the national capital.

The Delhi visit came days after he broke his party's alliance with the BJP and formed the government in alliance with the RJD in Bihar.

Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav as part of their efforts toward forging an opposition unity.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)