'If You Ask For Jobs...': Tejashwi Yadav's Patna Protest March Baton-Charged

Tejashwi Yadav blamed Nitish Kumar for the lathi charge on the RJD march.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), led by its leader Tejashwi Yadav, today held a massive protest against unemployment and rising crime in Bihar. The march was then subjected to a baton-charge by the police, prompting the leader of the state opposition to claim that "democracy was being killed". His brother Tej Pratap Yadav, too, participated in the event.

"Lohia ji had said that 'if the roads go empty, the government is orphaned'. That is why we all are here united to oppose them. This protest is being held against unemployment, rising crime, and black laws," Mr Yadav told NDTV sitting atop a vehicle amid the huge march.

The event was reportedly held despite not getting government permission.

"The government doesn't give permission for anything...People want to peacefully remind the government of the promises it had made. But the government is deaf and mute," Mr Yadav said. "And whatever questions are asked in the House, they government doesn't answer."

The protesters marched towards the Bihar Legislative Assembly as part of their statewide agitation. The police resorted to force when some protesters broke the cordon, officials said.

"Democracy is being killed. The lathicharge was done on the orders of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar," Mr Yadav said after the baton charge.