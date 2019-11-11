Tejashwi Yadav Cuts Birthday Cake On Chartered Flight, Trolled

Tejashwi Yadav cuts birthday cake on a charted flight.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav is making waves on Twitter for his birthday celebrations and not in a good way. Photos of Lalu Yadav's younger son and heir apparent cutting his birthday cake on what appears to be a special flight were criticized as a display of arrogance in tweets on Monday.

The photos that are circulating wildly on Twitter were reportedly taken on a chartered flight from Ranchi to Patna on Saturday, where Tejashwi celebrated his 30th birthday.

The former Bihar deputy Chief Minister, clean shaven and in a white kurta, is also seen having breakfast with some party leaders.

"Who said Bihar is a poor state? Birthday celebration of Tejashwi Yadav, son of Lalu, in a private jet," tweeted one user.

"Is he a leader of the poor of Bihar," questioned another Twitter user.

"Heights of poverty...!" -- mocked a tweet.

#tejashwiyadav hope you had a great time celebrating your birthday in private jet while your dad is having his meal in jail. pic.twitter.com/AFLHjJYCn8 — Jay Kumar (@JayKumarHere) November 11, 2019

Tejashwi had on Friday, a day before these photos were taken, cried off the press conference of the JMM (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha)-Congress alliance ahead of the Jharkhand polls citing an appointment with his jailed father Lalu Yadav at Ranchi Medical College hospital.

Tejashwi Yadav's detachment from politics in his home state since the RJD's national election disaster in May has provoked comment from critics and supporters alike.

His party leaders speculate that he is yet to recover from the RJD's complete decimation in the polls,

Tejshwi was also criticized for staying away from the Bihar assembly session, not visiting encephalitis victims and more recently, for not being seen when Patna suffered the worst floods in a long time.

