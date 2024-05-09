'Unbearable Pain': Tejashwi Yadav Displays Waist Belt During Rally

Tejashwi Yadav shared a video from a rally where is showing his waist belt to the crowd

Doctors have advised him three weeks bed rest for back pain, but he has decided not to take a break from the Lok Sabha poll campaign, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejaswi Yadav has said. The former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister has shared a video in which he is seen lifting his shirt in a rally to show a waist belt he is wearing for back pain.

"I am on painkiller injections and medicines for unbearable back pain. I am wearing a belt too. Doctors have advised me three weeks of bed rest and warned me against standing and walking. I am still among you," Mr Yadav has said in a tweet in Hindi.

असहनीय कमर दर्द के चलते दर्द निवारक इंजेक्शन और दवा लेकर आपके बीच घूम रहा हूँ। कमर पर अब बेल्ट भी बाँध दिया है। चिकित्सकों ने 3 हफ़्ते का बेड रेस्ट तथा खड़ा होने एवं पैदल नहीं चलने की हिदायत दी है।



इस हालात में भी आपके बीच, आपके लिए हूँ। चुनाव 5 वर्ष में एक बार होता है अगर अभी… pic.twitter.com/QGtg6yoDTM — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 9, 2024

Lok Sabha polls, he said, are held once in five years. "If I don't fight for you now, then you will have to suffer poverty, price rise and unemployment for five years. I will not rest till I ensure jobs for youth."

The RJD leader's aides are seen helping him to stand up as he addresses the crowd.

The 34-year-old, who is currently the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly, is in the middle of a busy election campaign with the general election halfway through. The 42 seats in Bihar are voting in seven phases and 26 constituencies are yet to vote.

Mr Yadav has been holding rallies in Bihar and other states where RJD candidates are contesting the polls. Yesterday, he was in Jharkhand's Palamu to campaign for INDIA bloc candidate, RJD's Mamata Bhuiyan. Today, he is in Bihar's Jahanabad, which votes on June 1. In his rallies yesterday, Mr Yadav was seen seated on a chair while addressing the crowd, apparently due to his backache.