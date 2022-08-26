Tejashwi 'Fake' Yadav, Nityanand Rai Real Descendant Of Lord Krishna: BJP

BJP has claimed that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav is a "fake" Yadav.

The BJP has alleged that Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav was a "fake", who belonged to a family of "shepherds" but claimed to be a descendant of Lord Krishna's clan.

State BJP spokesperson and Other Backward Classes Morcha national general secretary Nikhil Anand came out with a stinging statement against Tejashwi Yadav in response to a press conference held by the latter.

In the press meet, Mr Yadav had attacked "a union minister, who was dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister and planning a game ('khela') in Bihar".

Though Mr Yadav had not named anybody, Nikhil Anand on Thursday took the bait, saying "Nityanand Rai (MoS for Home) is a real Yadav as he belongs to a family of cowherds and is, therefore, a descendant of Lord Krishna. Tejashwi is 'farji' (fake) as he belongs to a community of shepherds".

According to Press Trust of India, it has been widely speculated that were the BJP to win power in Bihar, it might back Nityanand Rai as the Chief Minister in a bid to win over the Yadav community, the most populous and politically assertive caste group in the state, which has, by and large, remained steadfast in support to RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav.

Those from the caste claim to be descendants of the 'Yaduvansh' dynasty of ancient India in which, as per legend, Lord Krishna was born.



