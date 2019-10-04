Tejas Express, India's First Private Train, Flagged Off From Lucknow: 10 Highlights

Tejas Express is packed with modern facilities like plush interiors, personalised reading lights.

Tejas Express on Lucknow-Delhi route was flagged off today by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow, a day after Home Minister Amit Shah showed green flag to high-speed Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra. Congratulating passengers of the first corporate train in the country, Mr Adityanath said, "I congratulate the first batch of passengers travelling in it and hope such initiatives are taken to connect other cities also". Tejas Express will take a little over 6 hours to travel between the two stations. The journey time of the train is lesser than the Swarn Shatabdi -- currently the fastest train on the route.

Know the highlights of Delhi-Lucknow Tejas train:

1. Tejas Express is India's first private train run by the Indian Railways.

2. The train, travelling on Delhi-Lucknow route, will stop at two stations - Kanpur and Ghaziabad. Tejas Express will leave Delhi at 3.35 pm and reach Lucknow at 10.05 pm. The train will begin its journey from Lucknow at 6.10 a.m. and reach Delhi at 12.25 pm

3. Tejas Express has one executive class AC chair car and nine AC chair car coaches.

4. All the passengers travelling by Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will be provided a free insurance of up to Rs 25 lakh.

5. The passengers travelling on Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express will have access to executive lounge of the New Delhi railway station and retiring rooms of the Lucknow junction station.

6. Apart from on-board meals, tea and coffee machines are also available in Tejas Express. RO machines have been installed in the train and passengers can call for water through these machines.

7. In case of delay, the passengers of the New Lucknow-Delhi Tejas Express will be compensated, Union Rail Minister Piyush Goyal has tweeted earlier.

8. Tickets can be booked 60 days in advance for the Delhi-Lucknow Tejas Express.

9. Tejas Express is packed with modern facilities like plush interiors, personalised reading lights, AC coaches, mobile charging points, CCTV cameras, bio-toilets, LED TV, automatic doors among others.

10. The commercial run of the train will start from October 5, Saturday.

