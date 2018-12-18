Tej Pratap Visits Lalu Yadav In Hospital, Talks Divorce, Politics

Tej Pratap is said to have discussed his divorce and political situation in Bihar with Lalu Yadav (File)

A former Bihar Health Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday met his jailed father Lalu Yadav, who is currently at a hospital in Ranchi.

Under normal circumstances, the visitor's meeting day at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) is Saturday, so Tej Pratap had to obtain special permission from the hospital authorities to meet his father. Lalu Yadav is being treated in the paying ward of RIMS.

Tej Pratap is said to have discussed his divorce and political situation in Bihar, among other issues, with his father. He also enquired about Lalu Yadav's health from the doctors.

Tej Pratap had last met his father in November, after filing a divorce petition to end his marriage with Aishwarya Rai. From there he had visited Vrindavan.

Lalu Prasad is said to been under stress after learning about the developments involving his son. His blood pressure and sugar level had both spiked. His condition had improved over the last week and he has applied for bail on medical grounds.