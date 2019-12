Tehseen Poonawalla Detained For Parliament Protest Over Soaring Onion Prices

Tehseen Poonawalla was protesting in the media parking at Vijay Chowk.

Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla started a protest outside the Parliament Complex at Vijay Chowk against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over rising onion prices but was whisked away by police.

As he was protesting in the media parking at Vijay Chowk, policemen surrounded him and took him to Jantar Mantar as media persons jostled to capture the development.

He was taken to Jantar Mantar by the police from where he later left.

#WATCH Delhi: Political analyst Tehseen Poonawalla detained by police at Vijay Chowk, where he was protesting against Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, over the issue of onion prices. pic.twitter.com/6KhQM7Nb1z — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2019

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on Wednesday said in the Lok Sabha that the government had taken several steps to check rising prices of onion and also initiated steps to improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple.

Attributing shortage to low production, the minister had said there were severe "structural problems" related to onions.