Teen Help Stripped, Beaten, Bitten By Dogs, Locked Up At Gurugram Home

The police have charged the family with several offences (Representational)

A 13-year-old girl working as a domestic help was allegedly beaten up, bitten by a dog, and forced to strip by the family she works for in Gurgaon's Sector 57, the police said on Saturday.

According to the complaint filed by the girl's mother, the woman of the house where the girl worked would often beat her with an iron rod and a hammer, while her two sons made her strip, filmed her nude, and touched her inappropriately, the police said.

The girl, who was held captive in a room with her mouth taped, was freed today when her mother went there with her employer.

The mother in her complaint said that her daughter was given food only once in 48 hours and had her mouth taped so she could not raise an alarm, the police said.

Her employers allegedly poured acid on her hands and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about her ordeal, read the FIR filed at the Sector 51 Women's Police Station.

A native of Bihar, the girl's mother said she had got her daughter a job on June 27 at the home of Shashi Sharma in Sector 57 with the help of a person who cleans vehicles nearby area.

The family wanted the girl to stay with them and offered to pay Rs 9,000 per month, a sum the mother got for only the first two months.

"I went to meet my daughter several times but was neither allowed to meet her nor talk to her on the phone," she said, adding that she could file the complaint only with the help of her employer, who accompanied her to free her daughter.

Following the complaint, Shashi Sharma and her two sons were charged with cruelty to animals, causing hurt, outraging the modesty of women, and criminal intimidation.

The three were also charged under Section 10 of the POCSO Act, and Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, the police said.

