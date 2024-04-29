On Camera, UP Teen Collapses, Dies While Dancing At Her Sister's Wedding

A video of the tragic incident has been widely circulated on social media platforms

An 18-year-old girl, who was dancing at her sister's wedding ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, died after she collapsed.

The girl has been identified as Rimsha and was dancing at her sister's 'haldi ceremony' (a pre-wedding event) on Friday evening.

A video of the tragic incident, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, shows Rimsha trying to match dance steps with her family members to loud music. But, seconds later, she was seen touching her chest and trying to hold the hand of the boy dancing next to her, before collapsing.

Rimsha was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead.

It is suspected that she suffered a heart attack.

The tragedy struck the family, two days before the marriage ceremony, which was then performed without any music and in the presence of only close family members.