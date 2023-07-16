Teen Gang-Raped Many Times Since 2022 By Boyfriend, Friends: Kerala Police

Four cases, including that of gangrape, have been filed in the matter (Representational)

Five men have been arrested for the allegedly sexually assaulting and gangraping a teenager in Kerala's Adoor several times from last December, the police said today.

The 17-year-old girl was raped by her friend and acquaintances multiple times and more recently by her boyfriend in June, the police said, adding that four cases, including that of gangrape, have been filed in the matter.

The girl's boyfriend, Sumesh (19), her friend Shakthi (18), his friends Anoop (22), Abhijith (20) and Aravind (28) have been arrested, the police said.

The matter came to light during a counselling session held by the District Child Welfare Committee which informed the police.

"We immediately recorded her statement, medically examined her and registered the cases," the police told news agency PTI.

According to the police, the incidents began last December when her friend Shakthi allegedly raped her. She was then allegedly sexually assaulted by Anoop. Later, Shakthi took Anoop, Abhijith and Aravind to her home and all but Aravind allegedly gangraped her, the police said.

The case was registered in the first week of July. Sumesh was arrested two days ago and has been remanded in judicial custody.

The police arrested the rest last night and this morning.