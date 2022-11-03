Teen Found Hanging In Jharkhand Police Station, Officer-In-Charge Suspended

An inquiry by a magistrate has been ordered

The officer-in-charge of a police station in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district was suspended on Thursday after a teenager, 18, who was detained for questioning, was found hanging inside it, a police officer said.

The teen, a resident of Dhalbhumgarh in East Singhbhum district, was taken into custody recently for interrogation after he allegedly eloped with a minor girl on October 26.

The girl's family went to Dhalbhumgarh and brought her and the 18-year-old to the Bal Mitra thana (child-friendly police station) here the next day. She was allowed to go home while his boyfriend was detained.

The teen allegedly used his belt to hang himself to death inside a cell of the Bal Mitra thana within the campus of Seraikela police station on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police Anand Prakash inspected the police station following the incident and suspended Officer-in-Charge Manohar Kumar.

The SP asked Seraikela Circle Inspector Ram Anup Mahato to take over the charge till further order.

When contacted, the SP confirmed the suspension of Kumar.

"We have ordered an inquiry by a magistrate as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission. Steps will be initiated against the erring police personnel," Prakash said.

Helplines Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health 9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com TISS iCall 022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm) (If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)