Teen Found Dead In Lucknow, Family Claims Rape, Murder

A 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Lucknow's Indiranagar area on Wednesday. The accused, who is being questioned, is also underage.

In his complaint, the girl's father has alleged that the teen, who lives in the area, had raped and killed the girl, hitting her with a hammer. He then hanged the body inside the room, he has alleged.

The girl was alone at home around 1.30 pm on Wednesday when the crime allegedly took place, the police said.

Her mother was the first to return and met the teen outside. "He fled on seeing her," reads a rough translation of the complaint, filed in Hindi.

On entering the house, the girl's mother found the body, the police said, quoting the complaint.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, which will be videographed, the police said. A case has been filed.

"We are questioning the accused, who is a juvenile. Everything will be done as per law," SM Qasim Abidi, a senior officer of the Lucknow police, said.