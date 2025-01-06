Teen Falls Into Borewell In Gujarat's Kutch Days After 3-Year-Old Chetna's Death

An 18-year-old girl fell into a deep borewell at a village in Gujarat's Kutch district on Monday morning. The teenage girl is currently stuck at 490 feet in the 540-foot-deep borewell, AB Jadav, Bhuj Deputy Collector said. The efforts to rescue her are underway.

The incident was reported from Kanderai village in Bhuj taluka of Kutch district. The incident took place at around 6:30 am.

The teenager belongs to a family of migrant labourers from Rajasthan.

At first, the report of an 18-year-old adult falling into a borewell didn't sit well with the officials. However, upon investigation, the officials used a camera and confirmed the presence of a girl inside the borewell.

"The girl is in an unconscious state, oxygen is being supplied to her by the local rescue team making an effort to pull her out," the official said.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Border Security Force (BSF) have also been called to support the rescue efforts.

Last week, on January 1, a three-year-old girl from Rajasthan, who fell into a borewell 10 days ago, died shortly after she was rescued. Three-year-old Chetna fell into a borewell on December 23 while playing on her father's farm in the Sarund area. According to officials, the girl first fell into the borewell at a depth of around 15 feet and later slipped down to 150 feet.

After 10 days of rigorous rescue operations and five failed attempts, Chetna was rescued and immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. However, she was soon declared dead.

(With inputs from PTI)