Girl, 3, Rescued 10 Days After Falling Into 700-Foot Borewell In Rajasthan

A three-year-old child who fell into a borewell in Rajasthan's Kotputli 10 days ago, has finally been rescued after more than five failed attempts. Chetna was immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for medical attention. Hospital authorities said while she is currently stable, her condition will continue to be monitored.

Chetna was stuck in a 700-feet borewell in Badiyali ki Dhani of Kiratpura village of Kotputli.

She had fallen in on the afternoon of December 23, while playing. About 10 minutes later, the family heard the girl crying and found her stuck in the borewell.

The national and state Disaster Relief Forces reached immediately with a medical team and efforts have been on since to rescue her.

Oxygen was supplied to the girl through a pipe and after initial efforts to pull her up failed, the rescue teams started digging. But the tunnel they dug turned out to be in the wrong direction.

Over the last few hours, neither food not oxygen could be provided to her and her condition became critical. The rescue came in the nick of time.

Collector Kalpana Agarwal explained that the borewell was tilted after a certain depth, which led to mistakes.

Finally, experts from Delhi and Jaipur Metro were called in to assist the rescue teams.

Initially, the tunnel was estimated to require an 8-foot width but was later expanded to 12 feet to facilitate the operation.

Dayaram, Chetna's grandfather, praised the relentless efforts of the administration and rescue teams, who worked tirelessly in the harsh winter. He urged authorities to cover open borewells to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

