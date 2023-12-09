Teen's Body Found In South Delhi Forest: Police

Police have taken the body in custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination (Representational)

A body of a teenager was found in a jungle area of south Delhi's Bhati Mines on Saturday, the police said.

They said the victim was 17 years old.

"We received a PCR call at 11.36 am on Saturday from the guards of the forest department. The caller told police that a body had been seen in a forest. The crime spot was visited and inspected by the crime team," said a senior police officer.

Police have taken the body in custody and sent it for a post-mortem examination to know the reason behind the death, the officer said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)